Morgan Stanley Maintains East West Bancorp (EWBC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 7, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 21.19% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is 66.02. The forecasts range from a low of 54.54 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 21.19% from its latest reported closing price of 54.48.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is 2,424MM, an increase of 4.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 8.96.

East West Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

On April 20, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 1, 2023 received the payment on May 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.48 per share.

At the current share price of $54.48 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.52%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.32%, the lowest has been 1.18%, and the highest has been 4.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.66 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.83 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.22. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 977 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 0.41% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWBC is 0.26%, a decrease of 7.89%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.48% to 158,658K shares. The put/call ratio of EWBC is 1.71, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 11,904K shares representing 8.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,195K shares, representing a decrease of 2.44%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 21.22% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 4,919K shares representing 3.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,358K shares representing 3.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,283K shares, representing an increase of 1.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 20.89% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 4,348K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,353K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 19.47% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 4,129K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,014K shares, representing a decrease of 45.65%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 77.14% over the last quarter.

East West Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

