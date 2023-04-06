Morgan Stanley Maintains East West Bancorp (EWBC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 60.72% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for East West Bancorp is $82.06. The forecasts range from a low of $63.63 to a high of $97.65. The average price target represents an increase of 60.72% from its latest reported closing price of $51.06.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for East West Bancorp is $2,424MM, an increase of 12.34%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.96.

East West Bancorp Declares $0.48 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.48 per share ($1.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 6, 2023 received the payment on February 21, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.40 per share.

At the current share price of $51.06 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.76%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.20%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 4.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.62 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.53 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.75%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

RYDEX VARIABLE TRUST - Banking Fund Variable Annuity holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 14.29%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 1.58% over the last quarter.

TRSGX - T. Rowe Price Spectrum Moderate Growth Allocation Fund holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing an increase of 12.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in EWBC by 15.94% over the last quarter.

USGRX - Growth & Income Fund Shares holds 32K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GVLU - Gotham 1000 Value ETF holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Two Sigma Investments holds 53K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 981 funds or institutions reporting positions in East West Bancorp. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 5.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to EWBC is 0.31%, a decrease of 10.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.15% to 162,693K shares. The put/call ratio of EWBC is 2.56, indicating a bearish outlook.

East West Bancorp Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

East West Bancorp, Inc. is a publicly owned company with total assets of $52.2 billion. The Company's wholly owned subsidiary, East West Bank, is one of the largest independent banks headquartered in California, operating over 120 locations in the United States and Greater China. U.S. markets include California, Georgia, Massachusetts, Nevada, New York, Texas and Washington. In Greater China, East West's presence includes full service branches in Hong Kong, Shanghai, Shantou and Shenzhen, and representative offices in Beijing, Chongqing, Guangzhou, and Xiamen.

See all East West Bancorp regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.