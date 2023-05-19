Morgan Stanley Maintains DXC Technology (DXC) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.90% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for DXC Technology is 32.88. The forecasts range from a low of 27.27 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 37.90% from its latest reported closing price of 23.84.

The projected annual revenue for DXC Technology is 14,510MM, an increase of 0.55%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1062 funds or institutions reporting positions in DXC Technology. This is a decrease of 55 owner(s) or 4.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXC is 0.19%, a decrease of 3.59%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.95% to 237,099K shares. The put/call ratio of DXC is 1.38, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Franklin Resources holds 18,541K shares representing 8.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,317K shares, representing an increase of 6.60%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 77.89% over the last quarter.

Invesco holds 15,478K shares representing 6.73% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,475K shares, representing an increase of 0.02%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 91.50% over the last quarter.

Victory Capital Management holds 9,333K shares representing 4.06% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,298K shares, representing an increase of 0.38%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 41.15% over the last quarter.

Glenview Capital Management holds 8,957K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,705K shares, representing a decrease of 8.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 11.84% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,810K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,649K shares, representing an increase of 2.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXC by 2.38% over the last quarter.

DXC Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DXC Technology helps global companies run their mission critical systems and operations while modernizing IT, optimizing data architectures, and ensuring security and scalability across public, private and hybrid clouds. With decades of driving innovation, the world's largest companies trust DXC to provide services across the Enterprise Technology Stack to deliver new levels of performance, competitiveness and customer experiences.

