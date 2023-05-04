Morgan Stanley Maintains DuPont de Nemours (DD) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 34.51% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for DuPont de Nemours is 86.63. The forecasts range from a low of 76.76 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents an increase of 34.51% from its latest reported closing price of 64.40.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for DuPont de Nemours is 13,360MM, an increase of 4.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.94.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2014 funds or institutions reporting positions in DuPont de Nemours. This is an increase of 70 owner(s) or 3.60% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DD is 0.29%, an increase of 9.48%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.32% to 425,289K shares. The put/call ratio of DD is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 23,557K shares representing 5.13% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,320K shares, representing a decrease of 3.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 23.16% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,583K shares representing 2.96% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,388K shares, representing a decrease of 57.46%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 13.50% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 12,749K shares representing 2.78% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,500K shares, representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 27.84% over the last quarter.

MEIAX - MFS Value Fund A holds 11,855K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,030K shares, representing a decrease of 1.47%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DD by 9.19% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 11,484K shares representing 2.50% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,269K shares, representing a decrease of 41.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DD by 3.86% over the last quarter.

DuPont de Nemours Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DuPont is a global innovation leader with technology-based materials, ingredients and solutions that help transform industries and everyday life. DuPont applies diverse science and expertise to help customers advance their best ideas and deliver essential innovations in key markets including electronics, transportation, construction, water, health and wellness, food and worker safety.

See all DuPont de Nemours regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.