Morgan Stanley Maintains Duke Energy (DUK) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.61% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Duke Energy is $109.82. The forecasts range from a low of $99.99 to a high of $124.95. The average price target represents an increase of 11.61% from its latest reported closing price of $98.40.

The projected annual revenue for Duke Energy is $28,035MM, a decrease of 1.00%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.72.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IDIVX - Integrity Dividend Harvest Fund holds 48K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 44K shares, representing an increase of 8.33%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 4.64% over the last quarter.

Bragg Financial Advisors holds 33K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27K shares, representing an increase of 17.90%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 18.92% over the last quarter.

First Trust Energy Infrastructure Fund holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 62.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 147.72% over the last quarter.

Essex Savings Bank holds 7K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing a decrease of 4.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DUK by 99.91% over the last quarter.

FLIIX - First State Global Listed Infrastructure Fund Class I holds 43K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2670 funds or institutions reporting positions in Duke Energy. This is an increase of 51 owner(s) or 1.95% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DUK is 0.50%, an increase of 22.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.18% to 561,503K shares. The put/call ratio of DUK is 0.53, indicating a bullish outlook.

Duke Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Duke Energy, a Fortune 150 company headquartered in Charlotte, N.C., is one of the largest energy holding companies in the U.S. It employs 30,000 people and has an electric generating capacity of 51,000 megawatts through its regulated utilities, and 3,000 megawatts through its nonregulated Duke Energy Renewables unit. Duke Energy is transforming its customers' experience, modernizing the energy grid, generating cleaner energy and expanding natural gas infrastructure to create a smarter energy future for the people and communities it serves. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure unit's regulated utilities serve approximately 7.7 million retail electric customers in six states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Florida, Indiana, Ohio and Kentucky. The Gas Utilities and Infrastructure unit distributes natural gas to more than 1.6 million customers in five states - North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee, Ohio and Kentucky. The Duke Energy Renewables unit operates wind and solar generation facilities across the U.S., as well as energy storage and microgrid projects. Duke Energy was named to Fortune's 2020 'World's Most Admired Companies' list, and Forbes' 2019 'America's Best Employers' list.

