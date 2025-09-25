Morgan Stanley Maintains DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (DTW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 25, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DTW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.66% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is $24.61/share. The forecasts range from a low of $21.00 to a high of $27.82. The average price target represents an increase of 8.66% from its latest reported closing price of $22.65 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is 15,861MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 22 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTW is 0.32%, an increase of 9.96%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.41% to 4,353K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 1,266K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,380K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 8.34% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 619K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 649K shares , representing a decrease of 4.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 1.55% over the last quarter.

PFXF - VanEck Vectors Preferred Securities ex Financials ETF holds 490K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 549K shares , representing a decrease of 12.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 10.49% over the last quarter.

PNARX - Spectrum Preferred and Capital Securities Income Fund (f holds 381K shares. No change in the last quarter.

PFFD - Global X U.S. Preferred ETF holds 287K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 315K shares , representing a decrease of 9.86%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTW by 11.51% over the last quarter.

