Morgan Stanley Maintains DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (DTB) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond (NYSE:DTB) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.55% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is $19.81/share. The forecasts range from a low of $16.95 to a high of $22.45. The average price target represents an increase of 8.55% from its latest reported closing price of $18.25 / share.

The projected annual revenue for DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond is 15,861MM, an increase of 11.69%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.28.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 11 funds or institutions reporting positions in DTE Energy Company - Corporate Bond. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DTB is 0.14%, an increase of 13.17%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.49% to 1,363K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

PFF - iShares Preferred and Income Securities ETF holds 728K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 794K shares , representing a decrease of 8.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 9.48% over the last quarter.

PGX - Invesco Preferred ETF holds 356K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 373K shares , representing a decrease of 4.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 4.39% over the last quarter.

FSDIX - Fidelity Strategic Dividend & Income Fund holds 100K shares. No change in the last quarter.

NRIAX - Nuveen Real Asset Income Fund holds 98K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 100K shares , representing a decrease of 2.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 7.80% over the last quarter.

Nuveen Real Asset Income & Growth Fund holds 50K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 52K shares , representing a decrease of 3.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DTB by 9.03% over the last quarter.

