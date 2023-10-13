Morgan Stanley Maintains DraftKings Inc. - (DKNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 13, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DraftKings Inc. - (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DraftKings Inc. - is 36.86. The forecasts range from a low of 22.72 to a high of $46.20. The average price target represents an increase of 29.06% from its latest reported closing price of 28.56.

The projected annual revenue for DraftKings Inc. - is 2,972MM, a decrease of 0.99%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.50.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 920 funds or institutions reporting positions in DraftKings Inc. -. This is an increase of 116 owner(s) or 14.43% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.46%, an increase of 1.50%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 6.89% to 333,430K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

ARK Investment Management holds 18,060K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,931K shares, representing a decrease of 32.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 0.23% over the last quarter.

ARKK - ARK Innovation ETF holds 12,351K shares representing 2.66% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,773K shares, representing a decrease of 19.61%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 12.41% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,295K shares representing 2.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,930K shares, representing an increase of 2.97%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 30.50% over the last quarter.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings holds 10,947K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,163K shares, representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 19.38% over the last quarter.

Nikko Asset Management Americas holds 10,947K shares representing 2.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,163K shares, representing a decrease of 20.24%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 5.60% over the last quarter.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

