Morgan Stanley Maintains Draftkings (DKNG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Draftkings (NASDAQ:DKNG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 26.35% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Draftkings is $24.63. The forecasts range from a low of $13.13 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 26.35% from its latest reported closing price of $19.49.

The projected annual revenue for Draftkings is $2,972MM, an increase of 32.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$2.50.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Silvant Capital Management holds 58K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 56K shares, representing an increase of 2.03%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Alliancebernstein holds 252K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 165K shares, representing an increase of 34.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DKNG by 8.82% over the last quarter.

OHIO NATIONAL FUND INC - ON Janus Henderson Enterprise Portfolio holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

FXD - First Trust Consumer Discretionary AlphaDEX Fund holds 56K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company.

SSTIX - State Street Total Return V.I.S. Fund Class 1 Shares holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 752 funds or institutions reporting positions in Draftkings. This is an increase of 736 owner(s) or 4,600.00% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DKNG is 0.45%, an increase of 2.12%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 5,749.19% to 312,760K shares. The put/call ratio of DKNG is 1.10, indicating a bearish outlook.

DraftKings Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DraftKings is an American daily fantasy sports contest and sports betting company. The company allows users to enter daily and weekly fantasy sports–related contests and win money based on individual player performances in five major American sports (MLB, the NHL, the NFL, the NBA and the PGA), Premier League and UEFA Champions League football, NASCAR auto racing, Canadian Football League, the XFL, mixed martial arts (MMA), Tennis, All Elite Wrestling (AEW), and WWE.

