Morgan Stanley Maintains Dover (DOV) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on July 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Dover (NYSE:DOV) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.18% Upside

As of July 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dover is 166.01. The forecasts range from a low of 137.36 to a high of $210.00. The average price target represents an increase of 10.18% from its latest reported closing price of 150.67.

The projected annual revenue for Dover is 8,673MM, an increase of 1.61%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 9.00.

Dover Declares $0.50 Dividend

On May 5, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.50 per share ($2.02 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 31, 2023 received the payment on June 15, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.50 per share.

At the current share price of $150.67 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.34%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.71%, the lowest has been 1.12%, and the highest has been 3.00%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.40 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.94 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.26. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.03%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1576 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dover. This is an increase of 24 owner(s) or 1.55% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DOV is 0.22%, a decrease of 8.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.78% to 143,071K shares. The put/call ratio of DOV is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 13,993K shares representing 10.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,859K shares, representing an increase of 8.11%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 12.84% over the last quarter.

HLIEX - JPMorgan Equity Income Fund Class I holds 5,049K shares representing 3.61% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 4,324K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,263K shares, representing an increase of 1.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 5.08% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 3,961K shares representing 2.83% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,537K shares, representing a decrease of 14.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 61.34% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 3,451K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,786K shares, representing a decrease of 9.71%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DOV by 76.48% over the last quarter.

Dover Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois, Dover Corporation is a diversified global manufacturer and solutions provider with annual revenue of approximately $7 billion. The company delivers innovative equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services through five operating segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions and Refrigeration & Food Equipment. Dover combines global scale, operational agility, world-class engineering capability and customer intimacy to lead the markets the company serves. Recognized for its entrepreneurial approach for over 60 years, its team of over 23,000 employees takes an ownership mindset, collaborating with customers to redefine what's possible.

