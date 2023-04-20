Morgan Stanley Maintains Donaldson (DCI) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Donaldson (NYSE:DCI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.78% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Donaldson is $69.10. The forecasts range from a low of $64.64 to a high of $73.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.78% from its latest reported closing price of $63.53.

The projected annual revenue for Donaldson is $3,465MM, an increase of 1.35%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.01.

Donaldson Declares $0.23 Dividend

On January 26, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.23 per share ($0.92 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 received the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.23 per share.

At the current share price of $63.53 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.45%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.59%, the lowest has been 1.27%, and the highest has been 2.53%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.78 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.31. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.10%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SDY - SPDR(R) S&P(R) Dividend ETF holds 2,519K shares representing 2.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,906K shares, representing a decrease of 15.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 10.75% over the last quarter.

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund holds 26K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Private Advisor Group holds 29K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DEUS - Xtrackers Russell 1000 Comprehensive Factor ETF holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 7.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCI by 11.05% over the last quarter.

Fox Run Management, L.l.c. holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 821 funds or institutions reporting positions in Donaldson. This is an increase of 42 owner(s) or 5.39% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCI is 0.18%, a decrease of 6.01%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.95% to 116,056K shares. The put/call ratio of DCI is 0.81, indicating a bullish outlook.

Donaldson Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

ounded in 1915, Donaldson is a global leader in technology-led filtration products and solutions, serving a broad range of industries and advanced markets. Our diverse, skilled employees at over 140 locations on six continents partner with customers-from small business owners to the world's biggest OE brands-to solve complex filtration challenges.

