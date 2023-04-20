Morgan Stanley Maintains Dominion Resources (D) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Dominion Resources (NYSE:D) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.79% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dominion Resources is $63.05. The forecasts range from a low of $52.52 to a high of $75.60. The average price target represents an increase of 9.79% from its latest reported closing price of $57.43.

The projected annual revenue for Dominion Resources is $17,192MM, an increase of 0.10%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.31.

Dominion Resources Declares $0.67 Dividend

On February 8, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.67 per share ($2.67 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 3, 2023 received the payment on March 20, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.67 per share.

At the current share price of $57.43 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 4.65%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.17%, the lowest has been 2.88%, and the highest has been 6.33%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.75 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.64 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 2.24. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.29%.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

EQ ADVISORS TRUST - EQ holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing an increase of 0.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 19.13% over the last quarter.

Meeder Advisory Services holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company.

Philadelphia Trust holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing a decrease of 36.92%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 38.62% over the last quarter.

Plimoth Trust Co holds 12K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing an increase of 1.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 99.92% over the last quarter.

Aspiriant holds 6K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing a decrease of 1.97%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in D by 99.91% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2222 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dominion Resources. This is an increase of 5 owner(s) or 0.23% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to D is 0.31%, a decrease of 23.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 695,701K shares. The put/call ratio of D is 0.45, indicating a bullish outlook.

Dominion Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

More than 7 million customers in 16 states?energize their homes and businesses with electricity or natural gas from Dominion Energy, headquartered in?Richmond, Va.?The company is committed to sustainable, reliable, affordable and safe energy?and to achieving net zero carbon dioxide and methane emissions from its power generation and gas infrastructure operations by 2050.

