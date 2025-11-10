Morgan Stanley Maintains Docebo (DCBO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 10, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Docebo (NasdaqGS:DCBO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.90% Upside

As of November 9, 2025, the average one-year price target for Docebo is $29.25/share. The forecasts range from a low of $25.22 to a high of $34.46. The average price target represents an increase of 23.90% from its latest reported closing price of $23.61 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Docebo is 259MM, an increase of 9.54%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.06.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 143 funds or institutions reporting positions in Docebo. This is an decrease of 14 owner(s) or 8.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DCBO is 0.27%, an increase of 10.41%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 7.84% to 12,727K shares. The put/call ratio of DCBO is 0.63, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Warburg Pincus holds 3,631K shares representing 12.64% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Long Path Partners holds 1,177K shares representing 4.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 902K shares , representing an increase of 23.38%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 15.54% over the last quarter.

Cat Rock Capital Management holds 1,095K shares representing 3.81% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arrowstreet Capital, Limited Partnership holds 552K shares representing 1.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 551K shares , representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 11.99% over the last quarter.

CIBC Asset Management holds 430K shares representing 1.50% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 446K shares , representing a decrease of 3.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DCBO by 14.76% over the last quarter.

