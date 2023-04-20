Morgan Stanley Maintains Dish Network Corp - (DISH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Dish Network Corp - (NASDAQ:DISH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 205.70% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dish Network Corp - is $23.94. The forecasts range from a low of $10.10 to a high of $57.75. The average price target represents an increase of 205.70% from its latest reported closing price of $7.83.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Dish Network Corp - is $17,001MM, an increase of 1.93%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.49.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS FUND II - Total Market Index Portfolio Initial Class holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 3.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 4.91% over the last quarter.

New York State Teachers Retirement System holds 261K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 261K shares, representing an increase of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 99.90% over the last quarter.

LPL Financial holds 148K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 134K shares, representing an increase of 9.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 0.25% over the last quarter.

PRINCIPAL VARIABLE CONTRACTS FUNDS INC - LargeCap S&P 500 Index Account Class 1 holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 20K shares, representing a decrease of 2.12%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 6.22% over the last quarter.

Ensign Peak Advisors holds 85K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 74K shares, representing an increase of 12.37%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DISH by 99.89% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 964 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dish Network Corp -. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.84% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DISH is 0.14%, a decrease of 1.09%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.40% to 289,997K shares. The put/call ratio of DISH is 3.91, indicating a bearish outlook.

Dish Network Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DISH Network Corporation is a connectivity company. Since 1980, it has served as a disruptive force, driving innovation and value on behalf of consumers. Through its subsidiaries, the company provides television entertainment and award-winning technology to millions of customers with its satellite DISH TV and streaming SLING TV services. In 2020, the company became a nationwide U.S. wireless carrier through the acquisition of Boost Mobile. DISH continues to innovate in wireless, building the nation's first cloud native, OpenRAN-based 5G broadband network.

See all Dish Network Corp - regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.