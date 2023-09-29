Morgan Stanley Maintains Dexcom (DXCM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Dexcom (NASDAQ:DXCM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 59.60% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Dexcom is 152.36. The forecasts range from a low of 131.30 to a high of $183.75. The average price target represents an increase of 59.60% from its latest reported closing price of 95.46.

The projected annual revenue for Dexcom is 3,546MM, an increase of 10.90%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.10.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1939 funds or institutions reporting positions in Dexcom. This is an increase of 30 owner(s) or 1.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DXCM is 0.46%, a decrease of 2.96%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.11% to 439,011K shares. The put/call ratio of DXCM is 1.06, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 16,723K shares representing 4.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17,157K shares, representing a decrease of 2.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 172.17% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 13,103K shares representing 3.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,739K shares, representing a decrease of 4.85%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 12,673K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,765K shares, representing an increase of 15.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 825.09% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 12,102K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,965K shares, representing an increase of 1.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 3.23% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,229K shares representing 2.38% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,017K shares, representing an increase of 2.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DXCM by 2.55% over the last quarter.

Dexcom Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

DexCom, Inc. empowers people to take control of diabetes through innovative continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) products. Headquartered in San Diego, California, Dexcom has emerged as a leader of diabetes care technology. By listening to the needs of patients, caregivers, and clinicians, Dexcom simplifies and improves diabetes management around the world.

