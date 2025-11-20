Stocks
Morgan Stanley Maintains Descartes Systems Group (DSGX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

November 20, 2025 — 07:04 pm EST

Fintel reports that on November 20, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Descartes Systems Group (NasdaqGS:DSGX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 23.69% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Descartes Systems Group is $98.80/share. The forecasts range from a low of $97.83 to a high of $101.71. The average price target represents an increase of 23.69% from its latest reported closing price of $79.88 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Descartes Systems Group is 624MM, a decrease of 8.88%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.83, a decrease of 2.37% from the prior forecast.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 683 funds or institutions reporting positions in Descartes Systems Group. This is an increase of 19 owner(s) or 2.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DSGX is 0.35%, an increase of 13.33%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.60% to 78,231K shares. DSGX / The Descartes Systems Group Inc. Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DSGX is 0.12, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,769K shares representing 9.04% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,561K shares , representing a decrease of 10.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 59.79% over the last quarter.

Mackenzie Financial holds 3,315K shares representing 3.86% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,945K shares , representing a decrease of 18.98%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 27.22% over the last quarter.

Fiera Capital holds 2,976K shares representing 3.46% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,700K shares , representing an increase of 9.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 44.10% over the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 2,635K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,688K shares , representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 1.28% over the last quarter.

Jarislowsky, Fraser holds 2,483K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,605K shares , representing a decrease of 4.90%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DSGX by 14.81% over the last quarter.

