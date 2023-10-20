Morgan Stanley Maintains DENTSPLY Sirona (XRAY) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of DENTSPLY Sirona (NASDAQ:XRAY) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 43.06% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for DENTSPLY Sirona is 45.59. The forecasts range from a low of 39.39 to a high of $53.55. The average price target represents an increase of 43.06% from its latest reported closing price of 31.87.

The projected annual revenue for DENTSPLY Sirona is 3,871MM, a decrease of 1.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.90.

DENTSPLY Sirona Declares $0.14 Dividend

On August 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of September 29, 2023 received the payment on October 13, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $31.87 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.76%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.98%, the lowest has been 0.58%, and the highest has been 1.78%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 2.28 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is -0.12. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.40%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1047 funds or institutions reporting positions in DENTSPLY Sirona. This is a decrease of 9 owner(s) or 0.85% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to XRAY is 0.18%, a decrease of 3.50%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.26% to 244,124K shares. The put/call ratio of XRAY is 0.70, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Artisan Partners Limited Partnership holds 13,474K shares representing 6.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,732K shares, representing a decrease of 1.91%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 2.26% over the last quarter.

First Eagle Investment Management holds 9,736K shares representing 4.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,755K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 1.15% over the last quarter.

Nuance Investments holds 9,015K shares representing 4.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,962K shares, representing a decrease of 21.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 15.45% over the last quarter.

Janus Henderson Group holds 7,724K shares representing 3.65% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,705K shares, representing an increase of 0.25%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 190.86% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 7,018K shares representing 3.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,802K shares, representing a decrease of 11.17%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in XRAY by 92.46% over the last quarter.

DENTSPLY Sirona Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Dentsply Sirona is the world's largest manufacturer of professional dental products and technologies, with a 134-year history of innovation and service to the dental industry and patients worldwide. Dentsply Sirona develops, manufactures, and markets a comprehensive solutions offering including dental and oral health products as well as other consumable medical devices under a strong portfolio of world class brands. As The Dental Solutions Company, Dentsply Sirona's products provide innovative, high-quality and effective solutions to advance patient care and deliver better, safer and faster dentistry.

