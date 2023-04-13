Stocks
Morgan Stanley Maintains Denali Therapeutics (DNLI) Overweight Recommendation

April 13, 2023 — 02:28 am EDT

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 152.31% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Denali Therapeutics is $60.88. The forecasts range from a low of $32.32 to a high of $110.25. The average price target represents an increase of 152.31% from its latest reported closing price of $24.13.

The projected annual revenue for Denali Therapeutics is $89MM, a decrease of 17.98%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -$3.14.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

DNLI / Denali Therapeutics Inc Shares Held by Institutions

SUNAMERICA SERIES TRUST - SA Small Cap Index Portfolio Class 1 holds 12K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11K shares, representing an increase of 9.14%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 11.05% over the last quarter.

AMERICAN FUNDS INSURANCE SERIES - Global Small Capitalization Fund Class 1 holds 258K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

HRSCX - Carillon Eagle Small Cap Growth Fund holds 104K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 129K shares, representing a decrease of 23.83%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 9.52% over the last quarter.

RYOIX - Biotechnology Fund Investor Class holds 47K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41K shares, representing an increase of 12.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 6.26% over the last quarter.

NUSC - Nuveen ESG Small-Cap ETF holds 57K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 55K shares, representing an increase of 4.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DNLI by 1.18% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 442 funds or institutions reporting positions in Denali Therapeutics. This is a decrease of 6 owner(s) or 1.34% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DNLI is 0.30%, an increase of 15.55%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 16.64% to 113,317K shares. DNLI / Denali Therapeutics Inc Put/Call Ratios The put/call ratio of DNLI is 3.68, indicating a bearish outlook.

Denali Therapeutics Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)

Denali Therapeutics is a biopharmaceutical company developing a broad portfolio of product candidates engineered to cross the blood-brain barrier (BBB) for neurodegenerative diseases. Denali pursues new treatments by rigorously assessing genetically validated targets, engineering delivery across the BBB and guiding development through biomarkers that demonstrate target and pathway engagement. Denali is based in South San Francisco.

