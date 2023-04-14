Morgan Stanley Maintains Delta Air Lines (DAL) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 58.18% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Delta Air Lines is $52.78. The forecasts range from a low of $40.40 to a high of $85.05. The average price target represents an increase of 58.18% from its latest reported closing price of $33.37.

The projected annual revenue for Delta Air Lines is $51,579MM, a decrease of 4.47%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.85.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Lido Advisors holds 50K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 43K shares, representing an increase of 14.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 33.21% over the last quarter.

Edgestream Partners holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

SEEKX - Steward Large Cap Enhanced Index Fund holds 4K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4K shares, representing a decrease of 16.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 3.60% over the last quarter.

Eagle Bay Advisors holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.69%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DAL by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Monetary Management Group holds 39K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 100.00%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1588 funds or institutions reporting positions in Delta Air Lines. This is an increase of 45 owner(s) or 2.92% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DAL is 0.23%, an increase of 1.79%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.90% to 500,923K shares. The put/call ratio of DAL is 0.93, indicating a bullish outlook.

Delta Air Lines Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Delta Air Lines is the U.S. global airline leader in safety, innovation, reliability and customer experience. Powered by its employees around the world, Delta has for a decade led the airline industry in operational excellence while maintaining its reputation for award-winning customer service.

