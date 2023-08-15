Morgan Stanley Maintains Definitive Healthcare Corp - (DH) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Definitive Healthcare Corp - (NASDAQ:DH) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 32.72% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is 13.91. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $17.85. The average price target represents an increase of 32.72% from its latest reported closing price of 10.48.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Definitive Healthcare Corp - is 263MM, an increase of 10.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.24.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 337 funds or institutions reporting positions in Definitive Healthcare Corp -. This is a decrease of 4 owner(s) or 1.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to DH is 0.11%, an increase of 15.77%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 134,122K shares. The put/call ratio of DH is 0.43, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Advent International holds 62,494K shares representing 56.70% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Conestoga Capital Advisors holds 5,448K shares representing 4.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,459K shares, representing a decrease of 0.19%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 0.75% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 5,088K shares representing 4.62% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,910K shares, representing an increase of 3.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in DH by 1.58% over the last quarter.

Brown Advisory holds 3,925K shares representing 3.56% ownership of the company.

Bamco holds 3,504K shares representing 3.18% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,192K shares, representing an increase of 37.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in DH by 57.04% over the last quarter.

Definitive Healthcare Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Definitive Healthcare transforms data, analytics and expertise into healthcare commercial intelligence. The company helps clients uncover the right markets, opportunities and people, so they can shape tomorrow’s healthcare industry. Its SaaS platform creates new paths to commercial success in the healthcare market, so companies can identify where to go next.

Additional reading:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.