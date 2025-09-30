Morgan Stanley Maintains Curbline Properties (CURB) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 30, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Curbline Properties (NYSE:CURB) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 17.40% Upside

As of September 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for Curbline Properties is $26.18/share. The forecasts range from a low of $23.23 to a high of $30.45. The average price target represents an increase of 17.40% from its latest reported closing price of $22.30 / share.

The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.42.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 538 funds or institutions reporting positions in Curbline Properties. This is an increase of 9 owner(s) or 1.70% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CURB is 0.15%, an increase of 1.58%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 126,456K shares. The put/call ratio of CURB is 6.00, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 10,631K shares representing 10.10% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,624K shares , representing an increase of 37.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 44.58% over the last quarter.

IJR - iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF holds 5,650K shares representing 5.37% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,842K shares , representing a decrease of 3.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 9.50% over the last quarter.

VGSIX - Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,518K shares representing 3.34% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,547K shares , representing a decrease of 0.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 5.12% over the last quarter.

PRSVX - T. Rowe Price Small-Cap Value Fund holds 3,075K shares representing 2.92% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,738K shares , representing an increase of 43.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 65.85% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,031K shares representing 2.88% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,972K shares , representing an increase of 1.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CURB by 14.12% over the last quarter.

