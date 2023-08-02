Morgan Stanley Maintains Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (CRWD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 1, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - (NASDAQ:CRWD) with a Overweight recommendation.
Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.57% Upside
As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 181.97. The forecasts range from a low of 129.28 to a high of $246.75. The average price target represents an increase of 12.57% from its latest reported closing price of 161.66.
The projected annual revenue for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc - is 3,018MM, an increase of 34.66%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.03.
What is the Fund Sentiment?
There are 1662 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc -. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRWD is 0.47%, an increase of 6.45%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.86% to 169,592K shares. The put/call ratio of CRWD is 0.98, indicating a bullish outlook.
What are Other Shareholders Doing?
VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,754K shares representing 2.85% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,527K shares, representing an increase of 3.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 24.56% over the last quarter.
Jennison Associates holds 4,869K shares representing 2.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,917K shares, representing a decrease of 0.98%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 16.84% over the last quarter.
Voya Investment Management holds 4,769K shares representing 2.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,901K shares, representing a decrease of 2.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 51.84% over the last quarter.
T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,739K shares representing 1.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,761K shares, representing a decrease of 0.59%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 21.10% over the last quarter.
Jpmorgan Chase holds 3,693K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,099K shares, representing an increase of 16.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CRWD by 43.58% over the last quarter.
Crowdstrike Holdings Background Information
(This description is provided by the company.)
Crowdstrike Holdings Inc. provides cloud-delivered endpoint and cloud workload protection. Leveraging artificial intelligence (AI), the CrowdStrike Falcon® platform protects customers against cyberattacks on endpoints on or off the network by offering visibility and protection across the enterprise.
