Morgan Stanley Maintains Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (CRNX) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 29, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals (NasdaqGS:CRNX) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 66.95% Upside

As of September 13, 2025, the average one-year price target for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is $72.64/share. The forecasts range from a low of $35.35 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents an increase of 66.95% from its latest reported closing price of $43.51 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals is 33MM, an increase of 2,248.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -3.44.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 540 funds or institutions reporting positions in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals. This is an decrease of 17 owner(s) or 3.05% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CRNX is 0.23%, an increase of 19.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.52% to 120,600K shares. The put/call ratio of CRNX is 0.10, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Driehaus Capital Management holds 6,400K shares representing 6.80% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,240K shares , representing an increase of 2.50%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 27.00% over the last quarter.

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 5,807K shares representing 6.17% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,891K shares , representing a decrease of 18.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 90.44% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 5,591K shares representing 5.94% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,112K shares , representing an increase of 8.55%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 13.79% over the last quarter.

Farallon Capital Management holds 4,646K shares representing 4.93% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,605K shares , representing an increase of 0.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CRNX by 33.06% over the last quarter.

EcoR1 Capital holds 4,288K shares representing 4.55% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

