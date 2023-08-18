Morgan Stanley Maintains Coterra Energy (CTRA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 18, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 9.24% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 30.51. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $40.95. The average price target represents an increase of 9.24% from its latest reported closing price of 27.93.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 8,270MM, an increase of 8.22%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On August 7, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 17, 2023 will receive the payment on August 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $27.93 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.86%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.03%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.29 (n=235).

The current dividend yield is 0.35 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.53. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1601 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is a decrease of 29 owner(s) or 1.78% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.28%, a decrease of 4.87%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 821,187K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.50, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 66,769K shares representing 8.84% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,554K shares, representing a decrease of 5.67%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 86.86% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 39,905K shares representing 5.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 40,575K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 1.74% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,171K shares representing 3.60% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,513K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 19.07% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 23,179K shares representing 3.07% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,755K shares, representing an increase of 1.83%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 6.06% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 22,660K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,823K shares, representing a decrease of 0.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 6.63% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

