Morgan Stanley Maintains Coterra Energy (CTRA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 15, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Coterra Energy (NYSE:CTRA) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 24.93% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for Coterra Energy is 30.98. The forecasts range from a low of 25.25 to a high of $39.90. The average price target represents an increase of 24.93% from its latest reported closing price of 24.80.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Coterra Energy is 8,270MM, a decrease of 8.95%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.32.

Coterra Energy Declares $0.20 Dividend

On May 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.20 per share ($0.80 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 26, 2023 will receive the payment on June 9, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.20 per share.

At the current share price of $24.80 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.23%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.63%, the lowest has been 0.99%, and the highest has been 11.42%. The standard deviation of yields is 3.17 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.13 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.40. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 4.50%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1636 funds or institutions reporting positions in Coterra Energy. This is an increase of 18 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CTRA is 0.36%, an increase of 13.82%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 4.89% to 856,977K shares. The put/call ratio of CTRA is 0.44, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Wellington Management Group Llp holds 70,554K shares representing 9.31% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 81,311K shares, representing a decrease of 15.25%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 87.91% over the last quarter.

Aristotle Capital Management holds 40,575K shares representing 5.36% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,258K shares, representing a decrease of 1.68%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 3.07% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 27,171K shares representing 3.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,513K shares, representing a decrease of 19.66%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 19.07% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 22,823K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,244K shares, representing a decrease of 1.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 23.98% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 22,755K shares representing 3.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22,509K shares, representing an increase of 1.08%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CTRA by 12.18% over the last quarter.

Coterra Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Coterra is a premier, diversified energy company based in Houston, Texas. The company strives to be a leading producer, delivering returns with a commitment to sustainability leadership.

See all Coterra Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.