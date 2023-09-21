Morgan Stanley Maintains Constellation Energy (CEG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on September 21, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Constellation Energy (NASDAQ:CEG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.65% Downside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Constellation Energy is 105.92. The forecasts range from a low of 51.51 to a high of $131.25. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.65% from its latest reported closing price of 109.94.

The projected annual revenue for Constellation Energy is 18,210MM, a decrease of 31.01%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 4.66.

Constellation Energy Declares $0.28 Dividend

On August 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.28 per share ($1.13 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 14, 2023 received the payment on September 8, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.28 per share.

At the current share price of $109.94 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.03%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.00%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 2.45%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.34 (n=70).

The current dividend yield is 0.07 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.47. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company has not increased its dividend in the last three years.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1585 funds or institutions reporting positions in Constellation Energy. This is a decrease of 13 owner(s) or 0.81% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CEG is 0.31%, a decrease of 21.29%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.77% to 325,388K shares. The put/call ratio of CEG is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 28,369K shares representing 8.82% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28,101K shares, representing an increase of 0.95%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 10.44% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 14,829K shares representing 4.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,915K shares, representing an increase of 12.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 4.53% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 13,155K shares representing 4.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 443K shares, representing an increase of 96.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 7,179.75% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 10,722K shares representing 3.33% ownership of the company.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 10,191K shares representing 3.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10,105K shares, representing an increase of 0.84%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CEG by 8.52% over the last quarter.

Constellation Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Constellation Energy Corp. engages in the generation, supply, and marketing of clean energy electricity, and renewable energy products and solutions.

