Morgan Stanley Maintains Consolidated Edison (ED) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Consolidated Edison (NYSE:ED) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 7.18% Downside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Consolidated Edison is $91.09. The forecasts range from a low of $70.70 to a high of $108.15. The average price target represents a decrease of 7.18% from its latest reported closing price of $98.14.

The projected annual revenue for Consolidated Edison is $14,872MM, a decrease of 5.09%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $4.94.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

CVSIX - Calamos Market Neutral Income Fund holds 134K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 146K shares, representing a decrease of 8.60%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ED by 4.42% over the last quarter.

BBVLX - Bridge Builder Large Cap Value Fund holds 15K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 17K shares, representing a decrease of 15.51%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 0.70% over the last quarter.

Veritable holds 9K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6K shares, representing an increase of 24.69%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in ED by 29.85% over the last quarter.

SAAAX - SIMT MULTI-ASSET ACCUMULATION FUND Class F holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 60.79%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in ED by 29.49% over the last quarter.

Gabelli Funds holds 99K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1804 funds or institutions reporting positions in Consolidated Edison. This is an increase of 83 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to ED is 0.27%, an increase of 18.63%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.77% to 256,534K shares. The put/call ratio of ED is 0.78, indicating a bullish outlook.

Consolidated Edison Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consolidated Edison, Inc. is one of the nation's largest investor-owned energy-delivery companies, with approximately $12 billion in annual revenues and $63 billion in assets. The company provides a wide range of energy-related products and services to its customers through the following subsidiaries: Consolidated Edison Company of New York, Inc., a regulated utility providing electric service in New York City and New York's Westchester County, gas service in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens and parts of Westchester, and steam service in Manhattan; Orange and Rockland Utilities, Inc. (O&R), a regulated utility serving customers in a 1,300-square-mile-area in southeastern New York State and northern New Jersey; Con Edison Clean Energy Businesses, Inc., the second-largest solar developer in the United States and the seventh-largest worldwide, which, through its subsidiaries develops, owns and operates renewable and sustainable energy infrastructure projects and provides energy-related products and services to wholesale and retail customers; and Con Edison Transmission, Inc., which falls primarily under the oversight of the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission and through its subsidiaries invests in electric transmission projects supporting its parent company's effort to transition to clean, renewable energy. Con Edison Transmission manages, through joint ventures, both electric and gas assets while seeking to develop electric transmission projects that will bring clean, renewable electricity to customers, focusing on New York, New England, the Mid-Atlantic states and the Midwest.

