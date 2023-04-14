Morgan Stanley Maintains ConocoPhillips (COP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 14, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 22.04% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConocoPhillips is $133.07. The forecasts range from a low of $87.87 to a high of $160.65. The average price target represents an increase of 22.04% from its latest reported closing price of $109.04.

The projected annual revenue for ConocoPhillips is $68,746MM, a decrease of 14.68%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $13.16.

ConocoPhillips Declares $0.51 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.51 per share ($2.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 14, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.51 per share.

At the current share price of $109.04 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.87%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.06%, the lowest has been 1.43%, and the highest has been 6.86%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.01 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.35. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 2.24%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

AIA Group holds 19K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing a decrease of 85.63%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 99.94% over the last quarter.

Oppenheimer Asset Management holds 216K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 240K shares, representing a decrease of 11.48%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 3.78% over the last quarter.

AWSHX - WASHINGTON MUTUAL INVESTORS FUND holds 10,942K shares representing 0.90% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12,345K shares, representing a decrease of 12.82%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COP by 17.71% over the last quarter.

RTXAX - Tax-Managed Real Assets Fund holds 13K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SIXA - 6 Meridian Mega Cap Equity ETF holds 53K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45K shares, representing an increase of 16.39%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COP by 17.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3422 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConocoPhillips. This is an increase of 177 owner(s) or 5.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COP is 0.66%, a decrease of 3.22%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.21% to 1,234,733K shares. The put/call ratio of COP is 0.92, indicating a bullish outlook.

Conoco Phillips Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Headquartered in Houston, Texas, ConocoPhillips had operations and activities in 15 countries, $63 billion of total assets, and approximately 9,800 employees at Sept. 30, 2020. Production excluding Libya averaged 1,108 MBOED for the nine months ended Sept. 30, 2020, and proved reserves were 5.3 BBOE as of Dec. 31, 2019.

