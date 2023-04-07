Morgan Stanley Maintains ConAgra Foods (CAG) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 6, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of ConAgra Foods (NYSE:CAG) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 10.29% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for ConAgra Foods is $42.33. The forecasts range from a low of $37.37 to a high of $48.30. The average price target represents an increase of 10.29% from its latest reported closing price of $38.38.

The projected annual revenue for ConAgra Foods is $12,307MM, an increase of 0.76%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.48.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fiduciary Trust holds 8K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8K shares, representing an increase of 1.41%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 8.31% over the last quarter.

D. E. Shaw & holds 77K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 438K shares, representing a decrease of 471.47%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 80.79% over the last quarter.

RSEAX - U.S. Strategic Equity Fund holds 367K shares representing 0.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 388K shares, representing a decrease of 5.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 5.25% over the last quarter.

Atria Investments holds 86K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 91K shares, representing a decrease of 6.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 3.81% over the last quarter.

LINCOLN VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - LVIP Delaware Wealth Builder Fund Standard Class holds 21K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 22K shares, representing a decrease of 5.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CAG by 7.82% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1595 funds or institutions reporting positions in ConAgra Foods. This is an increase of 90 owner(s) or 5.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CAG is 0.24%, a decrease of 6.10%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.88% to 441,787K shares. The put/call ratio of CAG is 0.60, indicating a bullish outlook.

Conagra Brands Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Conagra Brands, Inc., headquartered in Chicago, is one of North America'sleading branded food companies. Guided by an entrepreneurial spirit, Conagra Brands combines a rich heritage of making great food with a sharpened focus on innovation. The company's portfolio is evolving to satisfy people's changing food preferences. Conagra's iconic brands, such as Birds Eye®, Marie Callender's®, Banquet®, Healthy Choice®, Slim Jim®, Reddi-wip®, and Vlasic®, as well as emerging brands, including Angie's® BOOMCHICKAPOP®, Duke's®, Earth Balance®, Gardein®, and Frontera®, offer choices for every occasion.

