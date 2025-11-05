Morgan Stanley Maintains COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (CMPS) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on November 5, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt (NasdaqGS:CMPS) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 190.10% Upside

As of October 30, 2025, the average one-year price target for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt is $15.91/share. The forecasts range from a low of $6.06 to a high of $42.00. The average price target represents an increase of 190.10% from its latest reported closing price of $5.48 / share.

The projected annual revenue for COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt is 0MM. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is -2.32.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 165 funds or institutions reporting positions in COMPASS Pathways plc - Depositary Receipt. This is an increase of 10 owner(s) or 6.45% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMPS is 0.12%, an increase of 3.51%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.58% to 55,415K shares. The put/call ratio of CMPS is 0.24, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Deep Track Capital holds 8,831K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,860K shares , representing a decrease of 0.32%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 3.35% over the last quarter.

Rtw Investments holds 8,222K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,538K shares , representing an increase of 32.64%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 35.35% over the last quarter.

Nantahala Capital Management holds 4,180K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,829K shares , representing an increase of 32.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 42.62% over the last quarter.

Vivo Capital holds 3,362K shares. No change in the last quarter.

ARKG - ARK Genomic Revolution ETF holds 2,064K shares. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 1,659K shares , representing an increase of 19.62%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMPS by 28.19% over the last quarter.

