Morgan Stanley Maintains CommScope Holding (COMM) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of CommScope Holding (NASDAQ:COMM) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 116.81% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for CommScope Holding is 6.98. The forecasts range from a low of 5.15 to a high of $12.60. The average price target represents an increase of 116.81% from its latest reported closing price of 3.22.

The projected annual revenue for CommScope Holding is 9,714MM, an increase of 12.70%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 2.23.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 497 funds or institutions reporting positions in CommScope Holding. This is a decrease of 24 owner(s) or 4.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COMM is 0.11%, a decrease of 30.91%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.41% to 205,501K shares. The put/call ratio of COMM is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Fpr Partners holds 20,823K shares representing 9.93% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Weiss Multi-Strategy Advisers holds 8,261K shares representing 3.94% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,740K shares, representing an increase of 6.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 23.94% over the last quarter.

Bank Of America holds 8,226K shares representing 3.92% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,920K shares, representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 66.67% over the last quarter.

Lyrical Asset Management holds 6,901K shares representing 3.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,038K shares, representing a decrease of 1.99%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 37.38% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,067K shares representing 2.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,996K shares, representing an increase of 1.17%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in COMM by 19.03% over the last quarter.

CommScope Holding Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CommScope Holding Company Inc. is pushing the boundaries of technology to create the world's most advanced wired and wireless networks. Its global team of employees, innovators and technologists empower customers to anticipate what's next and invent what's possible.

Additional reading:

