Morgan Stanley Maintains Comerica (CMA) Equal-Weight Recommendation

On April 5, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Comerica with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 99.86% Upside

As of March 30, 2023, the average one-year price target for Comerica is $80.00. The forecasts range from a low of $54.54 to a high of $99.75. The average price target represents an increase of 99.86% from its latest reported closing price of $40.03.

The projected annual revenue for Comerica is $4,082MM, an increase of 17.50%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $10.22.

Comerica Declares $0.71 Dividend

On February 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.71 per share ($2.84 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 15, 2023 received the payment on April 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.68 per share.

At the current share price of $40.03 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 7.09%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.06%, the lowest has been 1.25%, and the highest has been 9.95%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.65 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 1.84 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.32. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.04%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Td Asset Management holds 66K shares representing 0.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 39K shares, representing an increase of 40.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 5.79% over the last quarter.

SPUSX - Symmetry Panoramic US Equity Fund Class I Shares holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing a decrease of 466.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 84.76% over the last quarter.

Captrust Financial Advisors holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing a decrease of 17.72%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 30.94% over the last quarter.

RSEAX - U.S. Strategic Equity Fund holds 42K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 37K shares, representing an increase of 13.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 18.40% over the last quarter.

PBAIX - Blackrock Tactical Opportunities Fund Institutional holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing a decrease of 11.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMA by 13.70% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1268 funds or institutions reporting positions in Comerica. This is a decrease of 34 owner(s) or 2.61% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMA is 0.20%, a decrease of 18.76%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.13% to 126,824K shares. The put/call ratio of CMA is 1.63, indicating a bearish outlook.

Comerica Incorporated is a financial services company headquartered in Dallas, Texas, and strategically aligned by three business segments: The Commercial Bank, The Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. Comerica focuses on relationships, and helping people and businesses be successful. In addition to Texas, Comerica Bank locations can be found in Arizona, California, Floridaand Michigan, with select businesses operating in several other states, as well as in Canadaand Mexico.

