Morgan Stanley Maintains Cognex (CGNX) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 11.66% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cognex is 55.15. The forecasts range from a low of 45.45 to a high of $68.25. The average price target represents an increase of 11.66% from its latest reported closing price of 49.39.

The projected annual revenue for Cognex is 1,039MM, an increase of 16.39%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.47.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 999 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cognex. This is a decrease of 15 owner(s) or 1.48% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CGNX is 0.24%, a decrease of 0.90%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.27% to 182,653K shares. The put/call ratio of CGNX is 1.01, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Bank of New York Mellon holds 10,719K shares representing 6.21% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,013K shares, representing a decrease of 2.74%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 88.40% over the last quarter.

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 5,335K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,340K shares, representing a decrease of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 0.57% over the last quarter.

Brown Capital Management holds 5,232K shares representing 3.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,063K shares, representing a decrease of 15.88%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 17.99% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 5,085K shares representing 2.95% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,998K shares, representing an increase of 1.70%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.20% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 5,064K shares representing 2.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,055K shares, representing an increase of 0.18%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CGNX by 1.55% over the last quarter.

Cognex Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a wide range of image-based products, which use artificial intelligence (AI) techniques that give them the human-like ability to make decisions on what they see. Cognex products include machine vision systems, machine vision sensors, and barcode readers that are used in factories and distribution centers around the world where they eliminate production and shipping errors.

