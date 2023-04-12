Morgan Stanley Maintains CNO Financial Group (CNO) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 12, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of CNO Financial Group (NYSE:CNO) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.33% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CNO Financial Group is $26.01. The forecasts range from a low of $22.22 to a high of $31.50. The average price target represents an increase of 18.33% from its latest reported closing price of $21.98.

The projected annual revenue for CNO Financial Group is $3,735MM, an increase of 4.42%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $2.33.

CNO Financial Group Declares $0.14 Dividend

On February 15, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.14 per share ($0.56 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 24, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.14 per share.

At the current share price of $21.98 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.55%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.45%, the lowest has been 1.60%, and the highest has been 4.87%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.47 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 0.21 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.16. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.27%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dark Forest Capital Management holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 29K shares, representing a decrease of 221,069.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 99.92% over the last quarter.

VFQY - Vanguard U.S. Quality Factor ETF ETF Shares holds 14K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Arizona State Retirement System holds 32K shares representing 0.03% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 31K shares, representing an increase of 2.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 21.67% over the last quarter.

AVSC - Avantis U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3K shares, representing an increase of 51.22%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 20.88% over the last quarter.

QUANTITATIVE MASTER SERIES LLC - Master Small Cap Index Series holds 174K shares representing 0.15% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 183K shares, representing a decrease of 4.72%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNO by 16.59% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 629 funds or institutions reporting positions in CNO Financial Group. This is unchanged over the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNO is 0.21%, an increase of 1.72%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.38% to 135,213K shares. The put/call ratio of CNO is 0.62, indicating a bullish outlook.

CNO Financial Group Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

CNO Financial Group, Inc. secures the future of middle-income America. CNO provides life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce benefits solutions through its family of brands, including Bankers Life, Colonial Penn and Washington National. Its customers work hard to save for the future, and the company helps protect their health, income and retirement needs with 3.2 million policies and more than $35 billionin total assets. Its 3,400 associates, 5,000 exclusive agents and 4,000 independent partner agents guide individuals, families and businesses through a lifetime of financial decisions.

