Morgan Stanley Maintains CMS Energy (CMS) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 22, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of CMS Energy (NYSE:CMS) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 18.97% Upside

As of May 11, 2023, the average one-year price target for CMS Energy is 69.75. The forecasts range from a low of 65.65 to a high of $80.85. The average price target represents an increase of 18.97% from its latest reported closing price of 58.63.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for CMS Energy is 7,940MM, a decrease of 6.65%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 3.14.

CMS Energy Declares $0.49 Dividend

On April 21, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.49 per share ($1.95 annualized). Shareholders of record as of May 5, 2023 will receive the payment on May 31, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.46 per share.

At the current share price of $58.63 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.33%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 2.80%, the lowest has been 2.37%, and the highest has been 3.36%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.22 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 2.38 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.83. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.20%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1393 funds or institutions reporting positions in CMS Energy. This is an increase of 2 owner(s) or 0.14% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CMS is 0.29%, an increase of 3.57%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.48% to 332,841K shares. The put/call ratio of CMS is 1.17, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Jpmorgan Chase holds 19,660K shares representing 6.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18,885K shares, representing an increase of 3.94%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 6.76% over the last quarter.

Capital International Investors holds 11,076K shares representing 3.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,090K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 7.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 8,821K shares representing 3.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,658K shares, representing an increase of 1.85%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 2.32% over the last quarter.

Ameriprise Financial holds 6,854K shares representing 2.35% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,596K shares, representing an increase of 3.76%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 82.26% over the last quarter.

VIMSX - Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 6,761K shares representing 2.32% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,676K shares, representing an increase of 1.26%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CMS by 1.16% over the last quarter.

CMS Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Consumers Energy, Michigan's largest energy provider, is the principal subsidiary of CMS Energy , providing natural gas and/or electricity to 6.7 million of the state's 10 million residents in all 68 Lower Peninsula counties.

Key filings for this company:

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.