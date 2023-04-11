Morgan Stanley Maintains CME Group (CME) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 11, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for CME Group is $209.61. The forecasts range from a low of $157.56 to a high of $262.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.75% from its latest reported closing price of $192.74.

The projected annual revenue for CME Group is $5,251MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $8.43.

CME Group Declares $1.10 Dividend

On February 2, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 10, 2023 received the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share.

At the current share price of $192.74 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 2.28%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 3.20%, the lowest has been 2.19%, and the highest has been 4.98%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.65 (n=236).

The current dividend yield is 1.41 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 1.19. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.51%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cincinnati Financial holds 1,002K shares representing 0.28% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

SSPY - Syntax Stratified LargeCap ETF holds 0K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 0K shares, representing an increase of 6.95%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 2.86% over the last quarter.

Empirical Finance holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 4.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 8.35% over the last quarter.

DEUTSCHE DWS VARIABLE SERIES II - DWS Global Income Builder VIP holds 2K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing a decrease of 20.00%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CME by 23.90% over the last quarter.

ADVANCED SERIES TRUST - AST BlackRock Global Strategies Portfolio holds 5K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2K shares, representing an increase of 52.91%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CME by 87.38% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 2055 funds or institutions reporting positions in CME Group. This is an increase of 40 owner(s) or 1.99% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CME is 0.52%, a decrease of 4.77%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.70% to 384,746K shares. The put/call ratio of CME is 1.15, indicating a bearish outlook.

CME Group Background Information

As the world's leading and most diverse derivatives marketplace, CME Group enables clients to trade futures, options, cash and OTC markets, optimize portfolios, and analyze data - empowering market participants worldwide to efficiently manage risk and capture opportunities. CME Group exchanges offer the widest range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equityindexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products and metals.The company offers futures and options on futures trading through the CMEGlobex® platform, fixed income trading via BrokerTec and foreign exchange trading on the EBS platform. In addition, it operates one of the world's leading central counterparty clearing providers, CME Clearing. With a range of pre- and post-trade products and services underpinning the entire lifecycle of a trade, CME Group also offers optimization and reconciliation services through TriOptima, and trade processing services through Traiana.

