Morgan Stanley Maintains Cleveland Cliffs (CLF) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cleveland Cliffs (NYSE:CLF) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 48.76% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Cleveland Cliffs is 22.57. The forecasts range from a low of 13.57 to a high of $27.30. The average price target represents an increase of 48.76% from its latest reported closing price of 15.17.

The projected annual revenue for Cleveland Cliffs is 19,434MM, a decrease of 12.97%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.33.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1069 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cleveland Cliffs. This is a decrease of 8 owner(s) or 0.74% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLF is 0.29%, an increase of 14.15%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.36% to 376,851K shares. The put/call ratio of CLF is 0.76, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

IJH - iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF holds 15,913K shares representing 3.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,117K shares, representing an increase of 5.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 9.89% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 15,667K shares representing 3.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,819K shares, representing an increase of 11.80%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 25.22% over the last quarter.

NAESX - Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund Investor Shares holds 13,276K shares representing 2.58% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 11,821K shares, representing an increase of 10.96%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 24.36% over the last quarter.

FLPSX - Fidelity Low-Priced Stock Fund holds 9,923K shares representing 1.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,929K shares, representing a decrease of 0.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 52.96% over the last quarter.

VISVX - Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund Investor Shares holds 9,303K shares representing 1.81% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 8,067K shares, representing an increase of 13.28%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLF by 21.14% over the last quarter.

Cleveland-Cliffs Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Cleveland-Cliffs, Inc. (Cliffs) is the largest flat-rolled steel producer in North America. Founded in 1847 as a mine operator, the company is also the largest producer of iron ore pellets in North America. In 2020, Cliffs acquired two major steelmakers, AK Steel and ArcelorMittal USA, vertically integrating its legacy iron ore business with quality-focused steel production and emphasis on the automotive end market. Its fully integrated portfolio includes custom-made pellets and hot briquetted iron (HBI); flat-rolled carbon steel, stainless, electrical, plate, tinplate and long steel products; as well as carbon and stainless steel tubing, hot and cold stamping and tooling. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Cliffs employ approximately 25,000 people across its mining, steel and downstream manufacturing operations in the United States and Canada.

