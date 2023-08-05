Morgan Stanley Maintains Clarivate (CLVT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 4, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 81.93% Upside

As of August 1, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarivate is 12.44. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 81.93% from its latest reported closing price of 6.84.

The projected annual revenue for Clarivate is 2,663MM, an increase of 2.07%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 565 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarivate. This is a decrease of 11 owner(s) or 1.91% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.39%, an increase of 6.34%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.87% to 642,814K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.13, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 17.26% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 48,662K shares representing 7.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 48,466K shares, representing an increase of 0.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 11.67% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 44,699K shares representing 6.61% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,601K shares, representing a decrease of 2.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 1.80% over the last quarter.

Exor N.V. holds 32,472K shares representing 4.80% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16,666K shares, representing an increase of 48.68%.

Partners Group Holding holds 25,583K shares representing 3.78% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarivate Background Information

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

