Morgan Stanley Maintains Clarivate (CLVT) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on May 10, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 63.93% Upside

As of April 24, 2023, the average one-year price target for Clarivate is 12.85. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $15.75. The average price target represents an increase of 63.93% from its latest reported closing price of 7.84.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Clarivate is 2,663MM, an increase of 1.38%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 0.82.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 577 funds or institutions reporting positions in Clarivate. This is an increase of 1 owner(s) or 0.17% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CLVT is 0.37%, an increase of 18.43%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.16% to 639,946K shares. The put/call ratio of CLVT is 0.20, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Leonard Green & Partners holds 116,667K shares representing 17.27% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Clarkston Capital Partners holds 48,466K shares representing 7.17% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 33,782K shares, representing an increase of 30.30%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 99.88% over the last quarter.

Generation Investment Management Llp holds 45,601K shares representing 6.75% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 46,077K shares, representing a decrease of 1.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CLVT by 14.47% over the last quarter.

Partners Group Holding holds 25,583K shares representing 3.79% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Exor N.V. holds 16,666K shares representing 2.47% ownership of the company.

Clarivate Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Clarivate™ is a global leader in providing solutions to accelerate the lifecycle of innovation. The company's bold mission is to help customers solve some of the world's most complex problems by providing actionable information and insights that reduce the time from new ideas to life-changing inventions in the areas of science and intellectual property. Clarivate helps customers discover, protect and commercialize their inventions using its trusted subscription and technology-based solutions coupled with deep domain expertise.

See all Clarivate regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.