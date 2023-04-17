Morgan Stanley Maintains Church & Dwight (CHD) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 0.10% Downside

As of April 7, 2023, the average one-year price target for Church & Dwight is $88.45. The forecasts range from a low of $75.75 to a high of $101.85. The average price target represents a decrease of 0.10% from its latest reported closing price of $88.54.

The projected annual revenue for Church & Dwight is $5,636MM, an increase of 4.84%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.15.

Church & Dwight Declares $0.27 Dividend

On February 3, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.27 per share ($1.09 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 15, 2023 received the payment on March 1, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.26 per share.

At the current share price of $88.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 1.23%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 1.26%, the lowest has been 0.98%, and the highest has been 1.92%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.18 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.17 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.64. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.14%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 7,555K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 6,645K shares, representing an increase of 12.04%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 19.78% over the last quarter.

SFLNX - Schwab Fundamental US Large Company Index Fund Institutional Shares holds 37K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35K shares, representing an increase of 5.70%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 8.38% over the last quarter.

JOET - Virtus Terranova U.S. Quality Momentum ETF holds 11K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9K shares, representing an increase of 13.99%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 0.47% over the last quarter.

Trust Co Of Vermont holds 92K shares representing 0.04% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 93K shares, representing a decrease of 0.81%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 55,437.67% over the last quarter.

IWR - iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF holds 706K shares representing 0.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 681K shares, representing an increase of 3.51%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHD by 6.01% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1607 funds or institutions reporting positions in Church & Dwight. This is an increase of 8 owner(s) or 0.50% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHD is 0.26%, a decrease of 13.74%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.41% to 229,364K shares. The put/call ratio of CHD is 0.85, indicating a bullish outlook.

Church & Dwight Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Church & Dwight Co., Inc. founded in 1846, is the leading U.S. producer of sodium bicarbonate, popularly known as baking soda. The Company manufactures and markets a wide range of personal care, household, and specialty products under recognized brand names such as ARM & HAMMER®, TROJAN®, OXICLEAN®, SPINBRUSH®, FIRST RESPONSE®, NAIR®, ORAJEL®, XTRA®, L'IL CRITTERS® and VITAFUSION®, BATISTE®, WATERPIK®, FLAWLESS®, and ZICAM®. These thirteen key brands represent approximately 80% of the Company's products sales.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

