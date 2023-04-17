Morgan Stanley Maintains Choice Hotels International (CHH) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 17, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 3.75% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Choice Hotels International is $127.39. The forecasts range from a low of $114.13 to a high of $147.00. The average price target represents an increase of 3.75% from its latest reported closing price of $122.78.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Choice Hotels International is $1,509MM, an increase of 7.64%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $5.92.

Choice Hotels International Declares $0.29 Dividend

On March 1, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.29 per share ($1.15 annualized). Shareholders of record as of April 3, 2023 will receive the payment on April 18, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.24 per share.

At the current share price of $122.78 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 0.94%. Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 0.90%, the lowest has been 0.59%, and the highest has been 1.29%. The standard deviation of yields is 0.17 (n=177).

The current dividend yield is 0.22 standard deviations above the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.18. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Cozad Asset Management holds 4K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

GCEQX - GREEN CENTURY EQUITY FUND Individual Investor Class holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

DFUS - Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF holds 5K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Alps Advisors holds 7K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7K shares, representing an increase of 2.84%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 0.15% over the last quarter.

ALLIANZ VARIABLE INSURANCE PRODUCTS TRUST - AZL Mid Cap Index Fund Class 2 holds 11K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 12K shares, representing a decrease of 9.45%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHH by 10.64% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 680 funds or institutions reporting positions in Choice Hotels International. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 6.98% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHH is 0.22%, a decrease of 2.16%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 0.26% to 44,720K shares. The put/call ratio of CHH is 0.39, indicating a bullish outlook.

Choice Hotels International Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Choice Hotels International, Inc. is one of the largest lodging franchisors in the world. With more than 7,100 hotels, representing nearly 600,000 rooms, in over 40 countries and territories as of September 30, 2020, the Choice® family of hotel brands provide business and leisure travelers with a range of high-quality lodging options from limited service to full-service hotels in the upscale, midscale, extended-stay and economy segments. The award-winning Choice Privileges® loyalty program offers members benefits ranging from everyday rewards to exceptional experiences.

See all Choice Hotels International regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.