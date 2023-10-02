Morgan Stanley Maintains Chevron (CVX) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 2, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Chevron (NYSE:CVX) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 14.34% Upside

As of August 31, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chevron is 190.41. The forecasts range from a low of 166.65 to a high of $219.45. The average price target represents an increase of 14.34% from its latest reported closing price of 166.54.

The projected annual revenue for Chevron is 212,981MM, a decrease of 0.79%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 17.00.

Chevron Declares $1.51 Dividend

On July 28, 2023 the company declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.51 per share ($6.04 annualized). Shareholders of record as of August 18, 2023 received the payment on September 11, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.51 per share.

At the current share price of $166.54 / share, the stock's dividend yield is 3.63%.

Looking back five years and taking a sample every week, the average dividend yield has been 4.49%, the lowest has been 3.04%, and the highest has been 9.52%. The standard deviation of yields is 1.05 (n=237).

The current dividend yield is 0.82 standard deviations below the historical average.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.37. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is 0.17%, demonstrating that it has increased its dividend over time.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 4526 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chevron. This is a decrease of 51 owner(s) or 1.11% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CVX is 0.80%, a decrease of 8.20%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 3.02% to 1,437,706K shares. The put/call ratio of CVX is 0.91, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Berkshire Hathaway holds 123,120K shares representing 6.59% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 132,408K shares, representing a decrease of 7.54%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 16.27% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 56,118K shares representing 3.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,122K shares, representing an increase of 5.34%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 6.00% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 41,493K shares representing 2.22% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 41,510K shares, representing a decrease of 0.04%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 12.69% over the last quarter.

XLE - The Energy Select Sector SPDR Fund holds 41,022K shares representing 2.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 45,660K shares, representing a decrease of 11.31%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 1.69% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 32,558K shares representing 1.74% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 32,632K shares, representing a decrease of 0.23%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CVX by 12.97% over the last quarter.

Chevron Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chevron Corporation is one of the world's leading integrated energy companies. Through its subsidiaries that conduct business worldwide, the company is involved in virtually every facet of the energy industry. Chevron explores for, produces and transports crude oil and natural gas; refines, markets and distributes transportation fuels and lubricants; manufactures and sells petrochemicals and additives; generates power; and develops and deploys technologies that enhance business value in every aspect of the company's operations. Chevron is based in San Ramon, California.

