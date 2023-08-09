Morgan Stanley Maintains Chegg (CHGG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on August 8, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Chegg (NYSE:CHGG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.18% Upside

As of August 2, 2023, the average one-year price target for Chegg is 14.56. The forecasts range from a low of 10.10 to a high of $25.72. The average price target represents an increase of 39.18% from its latest reported closing price of 10.46.

The projected annual revenue for Chegg is 837MM, an increase of 13.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.36.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 536 funds or institutions reporting positions in Chegg. This is a decrease of 44 owner(s) or 7.59% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHGG is 0.17%, a decrease of 24.12%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.29% to 126,941K shares. The put/call ratio of CHGG is 1.53, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 10,665K shares representing 8.91% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 13,460K shares, representing a decrease of 26.21%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 59.33% over the last quarter.

Sands Capital Management holds 7,738K shares representing 6.46% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 5,450K shares, representing an increase of 29.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 20.13% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 6,610K shares representing 5.52% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,817K shares, representing an increase of 27.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 16.41% over the last quarter.

AMCPX - AMCAP FUND holds 6,530K shares representing 5.45% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,713K shares representing 3.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,623K shares, representing an increase of 2.42%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHGG by 38.96% over the last quarter.

Chegg Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Chegg is the leading direct-to-student learning platform. Chegg strives to improve educational outcomes by putting the student first. Chegg supports students on their journey from high school to college and into their career with tools designed to help them pass their test, pass their class, and save money on required materials. Chegg is based in Santa Clara, California

