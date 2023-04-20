Morgan Stanley Maintains Charter Communications Inc. - (CHTR) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Charter Communications Inc. - (NASDAQ:CHTR) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 37.59% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Charter Communications Inc. - is $472.86. The forecasts range from a low of $275.73 to a high of $651.00. The average price target represents an increase of 37.59% from its latest reported closing price of $343.67.

The projected annual revenue for Charter Communications Inc. - is $56,325MM, an increase of 4.26%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $37.16.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Aim Variable Insurance Funds (invesco Variable Insurance Funds) - Invesco V.i. Equity And Income Fund Series I holds 20K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 18K shares, representing an increase of 11.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 17.71% over the last quarter.

Norman Fields, Gottscho Capital Management holds 16K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 16K shares, representing a decrease of 3.20%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 100,558.35% over the last quarter.

Checchi Capital Advisers holds 1K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing a decrease of 14.19%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 99.89% over the last quarter.

Mutual Of America Capital Management holds 15K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing an increase of 0.01%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 3.06% over the last quarter.

WTV - WisdomTree U.S. Quality Shareholder Yield Fund N holds 3K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 1K shares, representing an increase of 56.15%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CHTR by 118.08% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1944 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charter Communications Inc. -. This is an increase of 85 owner(s) or 4.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CHTR is 0.38%, a decrease of 2.09%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 5.66% to 93,629K shares. The put/call ratio of CHTR is 0.90, indicating a bullish outlook.

Charter Communications Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Charter Communications, Inc. is a leading broadband connectivity company and cable operator serving more than 31 million customers in 41 states through its Spectrum brand. Over an advanced communications network, the company offers a full range of state-of-the-art residential and business services including Spectrum Internet®, TV, Mobile and Voice.

