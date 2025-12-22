Morgan Stanley Maintains Charles Schwab (SCHW) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 12.23% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Charles Schwab is $113.79/share. The forecasts range from a low of $88.88 to a high of $145.95. The average price target represents an increase of 12.23% from its latest reported closing price of $101.39 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Charles Schwab is 27,051MM, an increase of 18.05%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 6.74.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 3,334 funds or institutions reporting positions in Charles Schwab. This is an decrease of 19 owner(s) or 0.57% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SCHW is 0.60%, an increase of 2.58%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.98% to 1,758,817K shares. The put/call ratio of SCHW is 1.35, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 83,043K shares representing 4.67% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 84,358K shares , representing a decrease of 1.58%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 1.08% over the last quarter.

Jpmorgan Chase holds 60,588K shares representing 3.41% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 70,604K shares , representing a decrease of 16.53%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 17.73% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 57,933K shares representing 3.26% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 60,286K shares , representing a decrease of 4.06%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 8.68% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 57,445K shares representing 3.23% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 74,836K shares , representing a decrease of 30.27%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 24.14% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 55,502K shares representing 3.12% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 53,587K shares , representing an increase of 3.45%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SCHW by 7.71% over the last quarter.

