Morgan Stanley Maintains Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 25, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 20.01% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerpoint Energy is 32.79. The forecasts range from a low of 28.28 to a high of $35.70. The average price target represents an increase of 20.01% from its latest reported closing price of 27.32.

The projected annual revenue for Centerpoint Energy is 8,874MM, a decrease of 4.25%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 1.51.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1281 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerpoint Energy. This is a decrease of 12 owner(s) or 0.93% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.26%, a decrease of 2.79%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 1.05% to 715,256K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.75, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital International Investors holds 69,929K shares representing 11.08% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 69,402K shares, representing an increase of 0.75%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 6.50% over the last quarter.

ABALX - AMERICAN BALANCED FUND holds 25,569K shares representing 4.05% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,469K shares, representing an increase of 0.39%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 3.52% over the last quarter.

Capital Research Global Investors holds 24,530K shares representing 3.89% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,516K shares, representing an increase of 0.06%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 7.04% over the last quarter.

Boston Partners holds 21,490K shares representing 3.40% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 25,020K shares, representing a decrease of 16.43%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 113.47% over the last quarter.

Deutsche Bank Ag\ holds 20,856K shares representing 3.30% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 21,999K shares, representing a decrease of 5.48%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 10.43% over the last quarter.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

