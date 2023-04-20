Morgan Stanley Maintains Centerpoint Energy (CNP) Overweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 20, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Centerpoint Energy (NYSE:CNP) with a Overweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 5.87% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Centerpoint Energy is $32.30. The forecasts range from a low of $28.28 to a high of $34.65. The average price target represents an increase of 5.87% from its latest reported closing price of $30.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Centerpoint Energy is $8,874MM, a decrease of 4.80%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $1.51.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Capital Group Investment Management Pte. holds 1,179K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company.

Duff & Phelps Global Utility Income Fund holds 843K shares representing 0.13% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

ECLN - First Trust EIP Carbon Impact ETF holds 10K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15K shares, representing a decrease of 47.57%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 35.80% over the last quarter.

PGGM Investments holds 30K shares representing 0.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 248K shares, representing a decrease of 720.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 87.09% over the last quarter.

RAPAX - Cohen & Steers Real Assets Fund, Inc. holds 115K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 136K shares, representing a decrease of 18.14%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CNP by 11.45% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1336 funds or institutions reporting positions in Centerpoint Energy. This is an increase of 23 owner(s) or 1.75% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CNP is 0.31%, an increase of 8.23%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.03% to 762,618K shares. The put/call ratio of CNP is 0.19, indicating a bullish outlook.

Centerpoint Energy Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

As the only investor-owned electric and gas utility based in Texas, CenterPoint Energy, Inc. is an energy delivery company with electric transmission and distribution, power generation and natural gas distribution operations that serve more than 7 million metered customers in Arkansas, Indiana, Louisiana, Minnesota, Mississippi, Ohio, Oklahoma and Texas. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned approximately $33 billion in assets and also owned 53.7 percent of the common units representing limited partner interests in Enable Midstream Partners, LP, a publicly traded master limited partnership that owns, operates and develops strategically located natural gas and crude oil infrastructure assets. With approximately 9,600 employees, CenterPoint Energy and its predecessor companies have been in business for more than 150 years.

See all Centerpoint Energy regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.