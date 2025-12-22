Morgan Stanley Maintains Cboe Global Markets (CBOE) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on December 22, 2025, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Cboe Global Markets (BATS:CBOE) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 8.02% Upside

As of December 21, 2025, the average one-year price target for Cboe Global Markets is $271.66/share. The forecasts range from a low of $223.21 to a high of $325.50. The average price target represents an increase of 8.02% from its latest reported closing price of $251.50 / share.

The projected annual revenue for Cboe Global Markets is 1,953MM, a decrease of 57.71%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 7.67.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1,639 funds or institutions reporting positions in Cboe Global Markets. This is an increase of 14 owner(s) or 0.86% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CBOE is 0.25%, an increase of 5.35%. Total shares owned by institutions decreased in the last three months by 2.77% to 104,553K shares. The put/call ratio of CBOE is 0.61, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Alliancebernstein holds 6,778K shares representing 6.48% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,855K shares , representing a decrease of 45.40%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 42.36% over the last quarter.

VTSMX - Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund Investor Shares holds 3,372K shares representing 3.22% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,309K shares , representing an increase of 1.87%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 6.30% over the last quarter.

VFINX - Vanguard 500 Index Fund Investor Shares holds 2,973K shares representing 2.84% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,910K shares , representing an increase of 2.11%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 6.46% over the last quarter.

Geode Capital Management holds 2,922K shares representing 2.79% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,856K shares , representing an increase of 2.26%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 1.75% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 2,380K shares representing 2.27% ownership of the company. In its prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,093K shares , representing a decrease of 29.93%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CBOE by 21.65% over the last quarter.

