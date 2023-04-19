Morgan Stanley Maintains Carlyle Group Inc (CG) Equal-Weight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on April 19, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Carlyle Group Inc (NASDAQ:CG) with a Equal-Weight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 39.48% Upside

As of April 6, 2023, the average one-year price target for Carlyle Group Inc is $43.35. The forecasts range from a low of $29.29 to a high of $67.20. The average price target represents an increase of 39.48% from its latest reported closing price of $31.08.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Carlyle Group Inc is $4,283MM, a decrease of 3.51%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is $3.99.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. holds 19K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 10K shares, representing an increase of 46.02%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 13.07% over the last quarter.

Zurcher Kantonalbank holds 38K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

NB Crossroads Private Markets Access Fund holds 61K shares representing 0.02% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Brighthouse Funds Trust II - Brighthouse holds 324K shares representing 0.09% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 404K shares, representing a decrease of 24.59%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in CG by 12.54% over the last quarter.

Emfo holds 29K shares representing 0.01% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 28K shares, representing an increase of 1.74%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in CG by 21.07% over the last quarter.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 830 funds or institutions reporting positions in Carlyle Group Inc. This is an increase of 57 owner(s) or 7.37% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to CG is 0.24%, an increase of 19.42%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 2.30% to 226,424K shares. The put/call ratio of CG is 0.97, indicating a bullish outlook.

Carlyle Group Inc Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

The Carlyle Group is a global investment firm with deep industry expertise that deploys private capital across four business segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit and Investment Solutions. With $230 billion of assets under management as of September 30, 2020, Carlyle's purpose is to invest wisely and create value on behalf of its investors, portfolio companies and the communities in which we live and invest. Carlyle employs more than 1,800 people in 30 offices across six continents.

See all Carlyle Group Inc regulatory filings

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.