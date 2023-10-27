Morgan Stanley Maintains Capital One Financial (COF) Underweight Recommendation

Fintel reports that on October 27, 2023, Morgan Stanley maintained coverage of Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) with a Underweight recommendation.

Analyst Price Forecast Suggests 29.78% Upside

As of October 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Capital One Financial is 116.17. The forecasts range from a low of 86.86 to a high of $152.25. The average price target represents an increase of 29.78% from its latest reported closing price of 89.51.

See our leaderboard of companies with the largest price target upside.

The projected annual revenue for Capital One Financial is 37,170MM, an increase of 41.14%. The projected annual non-GAAP EPS is 16.13.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1810 funds or institutions reporting positions in Capital One Financial. This is a decrease of 78 owner(s) or 4.13% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to COF is 0.35%, an increase of 3.07%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 3.05% to 440,509K shares. The put/call ratio of COF is 1.94, indicating a bearish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Dodge & Cox holds 34,714K shares representing 9.10% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 35,170K shares, representing a decrease of 1.31%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.94% over the last quarter.

DODGX - Dodge & Cox Stock Fund holds 23,627K shares representing 6.19% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 23,542K shares, representing an increase of 0.36%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 9.44% over the last quarter.

Harris Associates L P holds 19,090K shares representing 5.00% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 15,327K shares, representing an increase of 19.71%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 39.49% over the last quarter.

Capital World Investors holds 14,074K shares representing 3.69% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 14,062K shares, representing an increase of 0.08%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 5.93% over the last quarter.

Berkshire Hathaway holds 12,471K shares representing 3.27% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,922K shares, representing an increase of 20.44%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in COF by 33.48% over the last quarter.

Capital One Financial Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Capital One Financial Corporation is a financial holding company whose subsidiaries, which include Capital One, N.A., and Capital One Bank (USA), N.A., had $305.4 billion in deposits and $421.6 billion in total assets as of December 31, 2020. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Capital One offers a broad spectrum of financial products and services to consumers, small businesses and commercial clients through a variety of channels. Capital One, N.A. has branches located primarily in New York, Louisiana, Texas, Maryland, Virginia, New Jersey and the District of Columbia.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.